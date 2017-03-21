35 Shares 1101 Views

Follow Us And get latest news

Most Popular

Global award nominated Pakistani teacher, shortlisted for $1 million prize

Amna Ansar Mar 21, 2017
35 1102

Pakistani teacher, Salma Begum shortlisted for $1 million prize for which she has been nominated. Salma Begum belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan and was among the finalists of Global Teacher Award.

Salma Begum was nominated for the award due to her efforts for enhancing the education system in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Global Teacher Award is given to the teachers for encouraging them. The ceremony for the distribution of prize was held on Sunday night in Dubai.

The award has been given to a Canadian woman for her work for the betterment of education system in a remote village in Arctic.

According to reports, Salma Begum is working in the community where the suicide rate is high and schools do not have enough teachers for the continuation of education there.

Also Read: Government will establish tech and science institutes across Pakistan

About Amna Ansar

Faryal Nadeem is working as the author of themarkhor.pk since the website started. She is a freelancer who contribute her quality writing service as news writer, article or blog writer and content writer.

FOLLOW US AND GET LATEST NEWS

TheMarkhor

Latest News

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam

About Us

TheMarkhor.pk is a blog site which covers Pakistan's latest technology, business news and market trends.

Contact us: info@themarkhor.pk

Follow Us

Follow us on social networks and get latest news.

Copyright 2016 TheMarkhor.pk all rights reserved