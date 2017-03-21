Global award nominated Pakistani teacher, shortlisted for $1 million prize

Pakistani teacher, Salma Begum shortlisted for $1 million prize for which she has been nominated. Salma Begum belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan and was among the finalists of Global Teacher Award.

Salma Begum was nominated for the award due to her efforts for enhancing the education system in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Global Teacher Award is given to the teachers for encouraging them. The ceremony for the distribution of prize was held on Sunday night in Dubai.

The award has been given to a Canadian woman for her work for the betterment of education system in a remote village in Arctic.

According to reports, Salma Begum is working in the community where the suicide rate is high and schools do not have enough teachers for the continuation of education there.

